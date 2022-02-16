Indian expat wins Rs 1 cr lottery in Big Ticket Abu Dhabi draw

Doha: A Qatar-based Indian expatriate has won the grand prize of Dirham 500,000 (Rs 1,02,18,526) in the Big Ticket Abu Dhabi weekly draw held on Tuesday, February 15, 2022.

The winner of the draw Golandaz Ahmad Shaukat has bagged the mega prize after his ticket number 114308 was picked in the lucky draw.

Shaukat has been buying tickets with his friends for over a year. He would be sharing the prize money with ten of his friends.

“I urged people to continue buying tickets as they never know when they get lucky. All I can say is try, try and try. Sooner or later, your time will come. I never gave up, and neither should you,” Shaukat told Big Ticket draw host Bouchra on a call.

Watch Shaukat reaction

Big Ticket has announced giving away Dirham 12 million (Rs 24,52,25,024) as the first prize, second prize of Dirham 1 million (Rs 2,04,35,418) and five other prizes on March 3.

Shaukat still stands a chance to become a millionaire as his lucky ticket will enter the draw on March 3.