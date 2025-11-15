Indian expat wins UAE labour award, bags Rs 24 lakh

An Indian expat from Kerala has won the United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) labour award in the skilled workers category. Anas Kadiyarakam, from Kerala, bagged Rs 24 lakh and an Apple watch.

Anas has worked as a Human Resources manager at a hospital in Abu Dhabi. He was chosen under the ‘Management and Executives’ branch of the skilled workers subcategory. The award function was organised under the patronage of UAE Vice President Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

In an interview with Gulf News, Anas said that he arrived in Abu Dhabi in 2009 and began his career as an HR executive at the LLH Day Care Center. He rose steadily, progressing through multiple roles, including senior HR executive, assistant manager, Musaffah region manager, and regional HR manager, supervising hospitals and strategic international projects for Burjeel Holdings.

Reflecting on the award, Anas said it felt as though the UAE had recognised his entire journey.

“It felt like the country was telling me we have seen your growth. The UAE’s private sector is the most dynamic place to learn, especially in healthcare. Every day brings a new challenge and a new opportunity to help the workforce,” he was quoted as saying by Gulf News.