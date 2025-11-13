Rain-seeking prayers held across Saudi Arabia and Qatar

The rain-seeking (Istisqa) prayer was performed across Saudi Arabia and Qatar on Thursday, November 13, in pursuance of the Sunnah of Prophet Muhammad amid prolonged dry conditions.

In Saudi Arabia, worshippers flocked to mosques and prayer halls prepared in all regions from the early morning hours, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), amid an atmosphere of reverence and supplication that God would lift the drought from the land and send down rain.

Preachers urged congregants to seek forgiveness, engage in charitable deeds and pray earnestly for relief from drought across the Kingdom.

The prayer was held after King Salman bin Abdulaziz called for the nationwide observance on Monday, November 10.

Meanwhile in Qatar, Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani joined citizens and residents at the Lusail prayer ground for the prayer. His personal representative, Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani, and several senior officials were also in attendance.

Footage shared on social media showed the Emir and worshippers turning their cloaks inside out before the prayer, following the prophetic tradition associated with seeking rainfall.