Gulf group urges Telangana govt to aid family of worker who died in Saudi Arabia

The Gulf Workers Awareness Center (GWAC) and community members have urged the Telangana government to provide financial assistance to the family of Koyyada Yellaiah, a labourer from Siddipet district who died in Saudi Arabia last month.

Yellaiah, a native of Kishtampet village, Komaravelli mandal, Siddipet district died on October 25 while working under Ahmed Sulaiman Fahad Company in AlUla. His mortal remains arrived in Hyderabad on Wednesday, November 12, after 18 days of coordination between officials, volunteers, and the Indian Embassy.

According to official documents seen by Siasat.com, the Consulate General of India (CGI), Jeddah, issued a No Objection Certificate (NOC) on November 2, authorising Munif Eid F Albalawi to receive and transport Yellaiah’s body to India. The deceased’s wife Koyyada Kavitha and sons Rajashekar and Rakesh executed a Power of Attorney authorising Albalawi to complete all formalities in Saudi Arabia.

The GWAC, along with volunteers Mohammed Farooq, Abdul Rafiq, Mallesh Laxman Badugu, Ramesh, Abdul Kalim, Ramachandra Goud, and Laxminarayana Goud, worked relentlessly to complete the documentation process and arrange the repatriation.

Family mourns Telangana worker Koyyada Yellaiah after body arrives home.

Community representatives have called on the Telangana government to extend financial aid to the bereaved family under the NRI welfare policy, stressing the need for stronger support for Telugu workers in Gulf countries.

“This tragedy reflects the challenges faced by migrant labourers from Telangana. The government must help Yellaiah’s family and strengthen welfare measures for Gulf workers,” said members of GWAC.

Recently, another Telangana worker, Suthari Dharmaiah (also known as Thota Dharmaiah) died in a road accident in Jeddah on November 4. The incident underscores the urgent need to raise awareness about migrant insurance and road safety among Indian workers in the Gulf region.