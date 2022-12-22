Indian expats advised to carry Emirates ID to avoid delays at airport

Abu Dhabi: The Indian expatriates travelling home from United Arab Emirates (UAE) are advised to bring their new Emirates ID cards to avoid delays at the airport, local media reported.

The UAE residents’ Emirates ID now officially serves as their residency document, having replaced the visa stickers stamped on to passports.

From April 11, Emirates IDs serve as proof of residency. The latest version of the card contains all the relevant details that used to be printed on the visa stamp, and immigration counters at various airports will be able to read the data on the ID.

However, not bringing Emirates ID can cause problems at airports in India, based on the experience of some expatriates who have travelled recently.

Also Read UAE to replace residency visa stamp with Emirates ID

As per a report by Khaleej Times, Sharjah resident Nidheesh Kattil was stopped at the Kannur airport in Kerala in November because his passport was not stamped with a residence visa.

Arriving in India was smooth for Nidheesh. However, during his return, he had to convince the customs that he was a residence visa holder.

“Then, I remembered that my Emirates ID is my residency visa with all the required information. When I showed them my ID, they were convinced and allowed me to go,” Nidheesh told Khaleej Times.