UAE to replace residency visa stamp with Emirates ID

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Tuesday announced that it will cancel the residency visa stamp for expatriates residing in the country, effective from Monday, April 11, reported the Emirates News Agency (WAM).

The Federal Authority for Identity and Nationality, Customs and Ports Security said that the residency visa stamp on passports for expatriates will be replaced by the Emirates ID card which will be used as proof of their valid UAE residency.

The authority has sent a circular to the departments and airlines, which can now verify the residency status through the passport number and Emirates ID.

الهيئة الاتحادية للهوية والجنسية والجمارك وأمن المنافذ : إلغاء العمل بـ "قسيمة الإقامة" والاعتداد ببطاقة "هوية المقيم" بديلا اعتبارا من يوم الإثنين القادم الموافق 11 أبريل #وام pic.twitter.com/ij2CVxaHk4 — وكالة أنباء الإمارات (@wamnews) April 5, 2022

The new decision aims to reduce the steps involved in the process of issuing and renewing residency visas and will now instead be linked to the Emirates ID.

The Emirates ID will contain the visa status details, which can be read electronically.

The move comes after a new generation of Emirates IDs was unveiled in August 2021.

The improved card has a series of new features such as non-visible data and extended service life of more than 10 years. It includes a 3D image using laser printing technology to show the card holder’s date of birth.

In September 2021, the UAE announced the launch of a new residency system that allows foreigners to work in the country without the sponsorship of an employee company, easing requirements for obtaining residency in an attempt to attract talent and boost economic growth.