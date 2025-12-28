Indian expat’s lifestyle post comparing India, Canada sparks online debate

An Instagram post comparing the quality of life in India and Canada has the internet talking. The video was posted by an Indian expat, Vishal, who pointed out clean fresh air and the sounds of birds chirping versus to the intense air pollution and constant honking in major Indian cities.

“Life of a middle-class family is 10x better in Canada than that in India,” the video was captioned.

He spoke about how tax money is used to develop infrastructure in Canada, while in India, it is marred by corruption.

“We are required to pay taxes in both countries. But here, we see our hard-earned money well used in developing infrastructure, unlike in India, where it is the same bad roads with potholes and garbage lying around,” he says.

He also shares an experience with a local hospital, saying he did not have to wait for long hours, and all formalities were completed on time. As he spoke, he suddenly stopped to hear birds chirping in the background. “You would never hear this in Indian cities,” he says.

His video evoked mixed reactions. While some completely agreed with him, others did not.

One user wrote, “I would agree with everything you said; I have experienced a wide difference in the living standards…yes, Canada has its own problems, but when I weigh it with respect to the quality of life, it definitely ranks way higher than in India…it’s harsh, but it’s the reality.”

While another said, “Peace and clean air are important, but living close to family also matters a lot.”

Another said, “Those complaining about Canada’s weather spend summers in North India.”

One said, “Well said. Takes time to settle down. One has to work hard and then bear the fruits.”