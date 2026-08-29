Indian fan’s love letter to Bilal Abbas Khan: My Mahadev sent you

Islamabad: Pakistani actor Bilal Abbas Khan’s popularity extends far beyond borders, and a heartfelt note from one of his Indian fans is now grabbing attention online.
In the emotional message, the fan revealed that she discovered Bilal’s work during one of the most difficult phases of her life. Battling health issues and feeling hopeless, she said the actor unexpectedly became a source of happiness and helped her find the strength to smile again.
“Maine 8th class wala pyaar phir se ji liya. Bilal ne meri zindagi badal di. He is my healer,” she wrote.
The fan added that her admiration for Bilal is selfless and expects nothing in return. Reflecting on people who bring religion into conversations about cross-border fandom, she asked whether love considers one’s faith before entering their life.
She further admitted that she may never meet, speak to or even see Bilal in person. However, she hopes her words somehow reach the actor and let him know the positive impact he has had on her life.
Here’s what she wrote in the letter.
The moving note has left social media users touched, once again showing how admiration for an artiste can transcend borders, religions and political differences.
Sab kehte hain vo tere Mazhab ka nhi,
Main puchti hoon Mohabbat ho jaane se pehle kya vo Mazhab dekhti Hai ??
Shayad nhi….
Mujhe Bilal uss mod pe Mila tha jab main apni zindagi se haar maan chuki thi
mujhe lgne lga tha main zyada time zinda nhi rahungi,
Coz bimariyon ne mujhe gher rakha tha,
Jo log Mazhab ki baatein krte hain
main unhe bta doon
Main Mahadev se ro kar bola tha kuch toh Aisa krdo ki Main ji uthu …
Mere Mahadev Ne Bilal ko Farishta Bnakar meri Zindagi mein bheja,
Main hassne lgi, main hawa mein udne lgiii,
maine stomach mein butterflies feel kri,
maine 8th class vala pyar phir se ji liya ,
Bilal ne Meri Zindagi badal di… HE IS MY HEALER
Pyaar toh niswarth hota hai ,
Bilal ne mujhe bhut kuch de diya bina maange
bina jaane Aisa toh sirf koi Farishta hi kar skta hai
aur mujhe uss se kuch nhi chahiye ,
but
main usse batana chahti hoon ki usne meri zindagi mein khushboo laayi hai,
maine titliyon ki tarah feel kiya hai
Main usse kabhi mil nhi skti , baat nhi kr skti , chuu nhi skti
but maine kaha na Pyaar niswarth hota hai
Bass mein hota toh border paar krke chali jaati
Bass ek ye bass hi toh nhi chalta
I hope ye post aapki feed mein chali jaaye My Dear Bilal
Lots of Love from 🇮🇳