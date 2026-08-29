Indian fan’s love letter to Bilal Abbas Khan: My Mahadev sent you

Islamabad: Pakistani actor Bilal Abbas Khan’s popularity extends far beyond borders, and a heartfelt note from one of his Indian fans is now grabbing attention online.

In the emotional message, the fan revealed that she discovered Bilal’s work during one of the most difficult phases of her life. Battling health issues and feeling hopeless, she said the actor unexpectedly became a source of happiness and helped her find the strength to smile again.

“Maine 8th class wala pyaar phir se ji liya. Bilal ne meri zindagi badal di. He is my healer,” she wrote.

The fan added that her admiration for Bilal is selfless and expects nothing in return. Reflecting on people who bring religion into conversations about cross-border fandom, she asked whether love considers one’s faith before entering their life.

She further admitted that she may never meet, speak to or even see Bilal in person. However, she hopes her words somehow reach the actor and let him know the positive impact he has had on her life.

Here’s what she wrote in the letter.

The moving note has left social media users touched, once again showing how admiration for an artiste can transcend borders, religions and political differences.