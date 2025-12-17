Indian film Homebound takes a proud step towards the Oscars

Indian cinema has another moment to celebrate as Homebound, directed by Neeraj Ghaywan and co-produced by Karan Johar, has been shortlisted for the Best International Feature Film category at the upcoming Academy Awards. The film’s entry into the Oscars shortlist places it among just 15 films selected from across the world, making it a major achievement for the Indian film industry.

Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, Homebound is an emotional drama that focuses on friendship, dreams and social realities. The film stars Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles. It tells the story of two close friends trying to build a better future for themselves while facing harsh challenges shaped by society and circumstance. The story is simple yet powerful, and its honesty has touched audiences beyond borders.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DSWeu6tj1lU/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=NTc4MTIwNjQ2YQ==

The film is co-produced by Karan Johar, who expressed happiness and gratitude after the shortlist announcement. Calling it a proud moment, he praised the director and the entire team for their hard work and belief in meaningful storytelling. Fans and film lovers have also flooded social media with congratulatory messages, calling the achievement well deserved.

Homebound had earlier received positive attention at international film festivals, where it was appreciated for its sensitive direction and strong performances. Being shortlisted for the Oscars further strengthens its position on the global stage and highlights the growing presence of Indian films in world cinema.

The shortlist announcement brings the film one step closer to the final nominations, which will be revealed in January. If selected among the final five, Homebound will compete for the Oscar at the ceremony in March.

For now, this recognition itself is a victory one that showcases Indian stories, emotions and talent to the world.