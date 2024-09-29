Indian films that crossed Rs 100 crore on Day 1—Top 10 list

Hyderabad: Indian cinema has grown massively over the years, and breaking into the 100 crore club has become the gold standard for a movie’s success. While Bollywood used to dominate this space, regional films, especially from the Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada industries, have redefined box office records.

Let’s take a look at the movies that have set new benchmarks and how they’ve made history.

SS Rajamouli: The Game Changer

In 2017, SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2: The Conclusion changed the face of Indian cinema. Starring Prabhas, the film did what no other Indian film had done before – it grossed Rs. 217 crores worldwide on its opening day. This not only broke the 100 crore mark but also crossed 200 crores, setting a new standard.

Rajamouli didn’t stop there. In 2022, he directed another massive hit, RRR, which collected Rs. 223 crores worldwide on its first day, becoming the second Indian film to achieve this feat.

The 100 Crore Club Entries On Day 1

Only 10 Indian films so far have managed to cross 100 crores on their opening day. Here’s a list of these box office giants:

RRR – Rs. 223 crores

Baahubali 2 – Rs. 217 crores

Kalki 2898 AD – Rs. 191 crores

Devara – Rs. 172 crores

KGF 2 – Rs. 150 crores

Salaar – Rs. 150 crores

Leo – Rs. 142.75 crores

Saaho – Rs. 130 crores

Jawan – Rs. 129 crores

Adipurush – Rs. 127.50 crores

Telugu cinema leads the charge, with five of these films being Telugu-language releases. Bollywood is close behind with three movies on the list, while Tamil and Kannada cinema are also represented. This shows just how strong regional cinema has become in terms of box office power.