Indian flydubai pilot Smit Machchhar shifted to Abu Dhabi: MEA

The Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi and Consulate in Dubai are closely monitoring Machchhar’s condition.

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Indian flydubai pilot Smit Machchhar shifted to Abu Dhabi: MEA
Injured Indian flydubai pilot Smit Machchhar receives medical treatment. Photo: Screengrab

Abu Dhabi: Indian flydubai pilot Captain Smit Machchhar has arrived in Abu Dhabi for further medical treatment after receiving initial care in Saudi Arabia, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday, October 1.

First visuals of Machchhar have emerged following the cockpit incident. The video shows the injured pilot being attended to by medical personnel.

Watch the video here

In a post on X, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal shared an update on Machchhar’s condition and the Indian government’s assistance following the incident.

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The Indian Ambassador to the UAE met Machchhar in hospital and enquired about his wellbeing, the ministry said. The ambassador had earlier met Machchhar’s family and assured them of all possible support for his health and recovery.

The Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Consulate in Dubai are in close contact with local authorities regarding the case, according to the MEA.

The ministry also expressed appreciation for the support and messages Machchhar has received from across the world following the incident.

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Machchhar was the captain of flydubai flight FZ1073, which was travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv on Wednesday, September 30, when an altercation involving his Omani co-pilot occurred in the cockpit.

The aircraft was diverted to Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, and landed safely with 174 people onboard.

UAE authorities are investigating the incident, including its circumstances and possible motives. The probe will also examine whether there was any connection to terrorist activity or prior planning.

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Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima, a digital journalist with Siasat.com, has a master's degree in business administration and is a graduate in mass communication and journalism. Sakina covers topics from the Middle East,… More »
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