Gujarat, Israel to honour Indian flydubai pilot Smit Machchhar

Gujarat and Israel will honour Indian flydubai Captain Smit Machchhar following the cockpit attack on a Dubai-Tel Aviv flight on Wednesday, September 30.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel announced on Thursday, October 1, that Machchhar would receive the Vishisht Gujarat Garima Award in recognition of his actions during the incident.

Also Read UAE orders probe into flydubai cockpit altercation, motives

In a post on X, Patel said Machchhar had displayed “indomitable bravery” despite being injured in the attack and acted to save the lives of 174 passengers. He said the pilot had brought recognition to Gujarat and India through his actions.

Patel said the award was being given to honour Machchhar’s “extraordinary act of bravery and humanity” and said people across Gujarat were praying for his speedy recovery.

ઈઝરાયલ જઈ રહેલ ફ્લાઈટમાં અદમ્ય સાહસ દાખવી 174 મુસાફરોના જીવ બચાવનાર મૂળ ગુજરાતી પાયલટ કેપ્ટન સ્મિત મચ્છરે સમગ્ર વિશ્વમાં ગુજરાત અને દેશનું નામ રોશન કર્યું છે ત્યારે તેમના આ અસાધારણ શૌર્ય અને માનવતાના કાર્યને બિરદાવવા માટે, મુખ્યમંત્રી શ્રી ભૂપેન્દ્રભાઈ પટેલના નેતૃત્વમાં રાજ્ય… — CMO Gujarat (@CMOGuj) October 1, 2026

Machchhar’s family has roots in Gujarat’s Rajkot district. He grew up in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar after his family moved there and is currently based in Dubai.

The Somnath temple trust also conducted special prayers for Machchhar’s recovery and long life on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Israeli Ambassador to India ReuvenAzar said in an exclusive conversation with India Today that Israel would formally recognise Machchhar for his actions during the incident.

Azar said the pilot’s actions had attracted attention across Israel and that authorities would find a way to honour him.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog separately announced that four Israeli passengers who helped overpower the co-pilot would receive heroism awards.

UAE monitors investigation

The UAE Foreign Ministry said it was closely monitoring the security incident involving flydubai flight FZ1073.

UAE Attorney-General Dr Hamad Saif Al Shamsi has ordered a specialised Public Prosecution team to investigate the incident in coordination with the relevant authorities.

The investigation will examine the circumstances and motives involved, including any possible links to terrorist activity or prior planning or direction. Authorities have urged the public to rely on official information and avoid speculation or unverified reports while the probe continues.

Statement| UAE Following Incident Involving flydubai Flight to Tel Aviv https://t.co/cTkSUVCPnw pic.twitter.com/9YN4vHVxNN — MoFA وزارة الخارجية (@mofauae) October 1, 2026

Machchhar airlifted to Abu Dhabi

Machchhar was initially taken to hospital in Tabuk after the aircraft diverted to Saudi Arabia following the cockpit altercation.

According to reports, he has since been airlifted to Abu Dhabi for further treatment after receiving emergency medical care in Saudi Arabia.

The flight was carrying 174 people and was travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv when the altercation occurred. It subsequently landed safely in Tabuk.

Pilot’s aviation career

Machchhar has more than 13 years of commercial aviation experience and is trained to fly Boeing 737 aircraft.

He worked with SpiceJet for about 11 years before joining flydubai as a captain in 2022. His professional experience includes Boeing 737 operations, pilot training and mentoring, crew resource management, and flight standards and compliance.

He remains under medical care for injuries sustained during the incident.