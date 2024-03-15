Indian heart gives new lease of life to Oman national

New Delhi: A noble decision by family members of a deceased person from Shivpuri in Madhya Pradesh to donate his organs, a patient from Oman got a new lease of life on Thursday.

Rajesh (name changed), aged 48, was a potential recipient who turned donor after being declared brain dead on March 14. He was one of many hopefuls in the extensive list of kidney transplant recipients, often enduring years of anticipation for an organ match.

Seeking a solution, he turned to a private hospital in Delhi where he consulted Dr. AK Bhalla, Chairman and Head of the Department of Nephrology, at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, at a juncture where transplantation seemed the only option. With no other donor available, his 70-year-old father Ram Singh (name changed) decided to donate his kidney, fully aware of the risks associated with his age. He selflessly chose to undergo the transplant procedure to save his son’s life.

With everything meticulously arranged and the donor prepared, the surgery was scheduled for March 8.

However, he suffered a severe brain stroke and was declared brain dead on March 13.

The medical evaluation revealed a substantial intracranial bleed left brain, causing asignificant midline shift, which led to a grim prognosis despite surgical evacuation of blood collection in the brain.

But amid the despair around his death, Rajesh’s widow, Nalini, decided to donate his organs.

“In accordance with his family’s wishes, arrangements were promptly made for Rajesh’s organs to be donated. Following assessments, his heart and liver were deemed suitable for donation. Given the narrow three-hour window for a heart transplant, the efficient Delhi Traffic Police swiftly organized a Green corridor from Sir Ganga Ram Hospital to the Indira Gandhi International Airport. Waiting at the airport tarmac was a chartered plane ready to transport Rajesh’s heart to MGM Hospital in Chennai,” Sir Ganga Ram Hospital informed in an official release.

The hospital stated further that a patient from Oman and their family were awaiting the life-saving transplant eagerly and this act forged a lasting bond between the families in Oman and Rajesh’s family here in India.

“There, a patient from Oman and their family awaited the life-saving transplant eagerly. The remarkable speed with which the Delhi Traffic Police facilitated this journey is truly commendable, ensuring that the heart transplant was successfully completed within the crucial three-hour timeframe. This act not only saved a life but also forged a lasting bond between the families in Oman and Rajesh’s family here in India, a connection unimaginable just days prior,” the statement further said.

“Rajesh’s liver found its recipient in a patient battling liver cirrhosis, registered since 2022. He had to undergo tapping every week. The liver transplant was done by Dr Ushast Dhir (Director, Department of Liver Transplant and Hepatobiliary Surgery Sir Ganga Ram Hospital). Thecourageous decision of the family, inspired by the story of Ms M (name changed), brought immense hope to two families amidst adversity,” the statement added.

Hailing it as a ‘noble act’ , Dr. Bhalla said, “It should motivate everyone to pledge their organs for donations after death. Please do not take your organs to heaven, we need them here!”