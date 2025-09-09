Indian human rights activist gets accreditation from UN Geneva

An Indian human rights activist, Dr Faizan Azizi has been granted accreditation from the United Nations Office Of Geneva (UNOG).

Dr Azizi is the founder of the Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) named Human Social Care Foundation, Mumbai.

The accreditation, which is valid for one year, allows Dr Azizi to enter UN Geneva premises, attend international conferences and events, present written and oral statements, organise conferences, and conduct side events.

Also Read Russia attacks eastern Ukraine, atleat 20 killed

It also gives the activist a chance to engage with diplomats, experts, and global leaders to build meaningful dialogue and partnerships, a press release said.

The recognition will enable Azizi to raise urgent human rights concerns before the United Nations Human Rights Council and other UN bodies.

In July 2024, the NGO was granted special consultative status by the United Nations. This is a distinction reserved for organisations demonstrating a consistent commitment to global development, human rights, and social progress.

This status paves the way for engagement with all UN bodies and participation in their official events, offering a platform to represent marginalised communities worldwide.