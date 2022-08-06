Indian Idol 13: Painter, Office Boy rekindles love for singing

Mumbai: One of the oldest and most popular singing reality shows, Indian Idol is going to grace the small screens soon with yet another season (Indian Idol 13). The ground auditions for the show have already kick-started in various cities including Chandigarh, Jaipur, Patna, and Kolkata, among others. Now, the auditions have reached Mumbai- the City of Dreams, where masses are queuing outside the audition venue with hopes of being selected and becoming the nation’s next top singer.

Well, the ongoing Indian Idol 13 Mumbai auditions have brought forth several hidden gems whose stories are going viral all over the internet and inspiring netizens. Let’s have a look at two such contestants who have rekindled their love for music against all odds.

Vijay Nagnath Suryavanshi

According to a report in Reddif, 38-year-old Vijay has been nurturing his dream of being a singer ever since he saw the 1990 musical film Aashiqui, however, life’s harsh realities did not allow him to realize that dream. Instead pushed him to work as a painter for the past 17 years.

Indian Idol 13 audition contestant Vijay (Photo: Reddif)

Although he is still unable to make ends meet, and at times he and his family go unfed, his dream to become a singer remains untouched. Through Indian Idol 13, he hopes to get another shot at life.

“I don’t know if my dream will come true. I only know that I have to do something to earn and feed my family,” he said.

Although the age limit for Indian Idol 13 is 30 and below, Vijay’s melodious voice made him win the audition ticket.

Birju Virendra Gupta

A 30-year-old Birju who lives in a slum area in Mumbai, and works as an office boy in a company, made Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L’il Champs singer Shreyan Bhattacharya his inspiration and embarked on this journey to become an Indian Idol.

Indian Idol 13 contestant Birju (Photo: Reddif)

Although Birju does not have any professional training, he is sure that his soulful voice will surely take him places. “I have practiced by watching YouTube videos. I am drawn to Sufi songs. I haven’t learnt singing professionally, but Indian Idol is my dream,” he said to Reddif.

About Indian Idol 13

Indian Idol 13 is all set to launch on the 3rd of September and will be replacing “Super Star Singer Season 2” on TV. The ever-charming Aditya Narayan who has hosted the show for the past few seasons of Indian Idol will be seen this year too. Judges of the 13th season are yet to be disclosed.