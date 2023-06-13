Indian Junior Women’s Hockey team in Bengaluru

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 13th June 2023 8:53 pm IST
1 2 3 4 5 6Next page
Indian Junior Women's Hockey team in Bengaluru
Bengaluru: Indian Junior Women’s Hockey team players during their felicitation programme after winning the Womens Junior Asia Cup, at SAI in Bengaluru, Tuesday, June 13, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page
Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 13th June 2023 8:53 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button