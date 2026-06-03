Indian killed in Iranian drone attack on Kuwait airport

Kuwait City: An Indian national was killed in an Iranian drone attack on Kuwait International Airport on Wednesday, June 3, the Embassy of India in Kuwait confirmed.

In a statement posted on X, the embassy expressed its “deepest condolences” over the death and said it was in contact with the victim’s family.

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“The Embassy is in touch with the bereaved family and is closely coordinating with the Kuwaiti authorities to render all possible support and assistance to the bereaved family as well as those injured in the incident,” it said.

Embassy of India in Kuwait expresses its deepest condolences at the tragic demise of an Indian national due to an attack on the airport in Kuwait today. The Embassy is in touch with the bereaved family and is closely coordinating with the Kuwaiti authorities to render all… — India in Kuwait (@indembkwt) June 3, 2026

Kuwait’s Ministry of Health reported that at least 63 people were injured in the attack, including airport employees and passengers.

According to Kuwaiti authorities, drones and missiles launched from Iran struck sections of Kuwait International Airport, damaging airport infrastructure and nearby diplomatic facilities. One person was killed and dozens were wounded.

Airport operations were temporarily suspended following the attack as emergency teams assessed the damage and secured the area. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation later announced that Kuwait Airways had resumed flights from Terminal 4 after safety inspections were completed.

The strike marks a significant escalation in regional tensions and has raised concerns about the stability of a fragile ceasefire reportedly reached earlier this year.

The latest developments also rattled global energy markets. Oil prices climbed more than two per cent amid uncertainty surrounding the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic maritime route that traditionally handles around one-fifth of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas shipments.