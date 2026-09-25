Indian man killed in Sharjah buried, family demands probe

Mangaluru: The mortal remains of a 50-year-old man from Kundapura, who allegedly died in mysterious circumstances in Sharjah in July, were brought to his hometown and buried on Friday, September 25, with his family seeking a thorough probe into his death, including the disappearance of his wife and teenage son.

The mortal remains of Alwin Prakash Kundar, a resident of Honnanakere within Kundapura municipality limits in Udupi district, were flown from Sharjah to Mangaluru in the early hours of Friday and taken to his native place, family members said.

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Speaking to reporters outside Mangaluru airport, Anil Prakash, younger brother of Kundar, said the mortal remains arrived around 3.30 am and thanked those who assisted the family in completing the formalities.

“A local volunteer, Gafoor, along with Pramila Jathanna, Akash and Udaya, assisted us inside the terminal in expediting the paperwork and clearances,” he said.

Prakash acknowledged the assistance extended by local leaders, including Udupi-Chikkamagaluru MP Kota Srinivas Poojary, who, he said, coordinated with the Indian Embassy for the repatriation.

Family’s immediate priority to identify those responsible for alleged murder

He said the family’s immediate priority was to ensure that those responsible for the alleged murder were identified and brought to justice.

“Whoever committed this murder must receive a befitting punishment. Local police have assured us that action will be taken and said steps are being initiated to issue notices through Interpol. We want the full legal process to be pursued, even if capital punishment applies under the law there,” Prakash said.

The funeral was held around 10.30 am at the burial ground of CSI Krupa Church near Shastri Circle in Kundapura. The last rites were performed beside the graves of Kundar’s parents, according to the family.

Political leaders visit family

Udupi-Chikkamagaluru MP Poojary, Kundapura MLA Kiran Kumar Kodgi, former MP K Jayaprakash Hegde and other public representatives and local leaders visited the bereaved family.

Relatives and local representatives had gone to Mangaluru airport early Friday to receive the mortal remains and complete the required formalities.

The circumstances surrounding Kundar’s death in Sharjah and details of the investigation there were not immediately available.

Kundar worked at Sharjah airport for 14 years

According to his family, Kundar had been working at Sharjah Airport for around 14 years. His family lost contact with him around July 20, following which his brother raised an alarm. Around the same time, the family said, his wife and teenage son also went missing, and their whereabouts remain unknown.

His dismembered body was later recovered on August 12 from the boot of his car, which was found abandoned on a road towards Oman, cut into nine pieces and placed in two bags.

Earlier this week, police had assured the family that they would approach Interpol in connection with the alleged murder of Kundar and the disappearance of his wife and son, according to the family.