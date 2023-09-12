Indian man ‘molests’ South Korean blogger on livestream in Hong Kong

In a distressing incident that tarnished the country’s reputation, a South Korean woman was subjected to molestation by an man of Indian origin in Hong Kong. Shockingly, the entire incident unfolded on social media as the woman was live streaming her experience.

A viral social media captured the woman’s growing discomfort as the man persistently insisted on accompanying her. The encounter began innocuously, with the man, identified as Amit Jariyal, seemingly seeking her assistance. However, his behavior took a distressing turn as he repeatedly demanded, “Listen, listen, baby, come with me,” and attempted to physically grope her.

In her plea to the man, the woman cried out, “Please don’t hurt my arm,” repeatedly shouting “No, No, No.” Despite her distress, the man continued to pressure her, even following her down a metro stairway.

At one point, the accused cornered her against a wall, prompting her desperate cry for help. Fortunately, the man eventually fled the scene. As soon as the incident was broadcast, the woman’s followers expressed their shock and concern.

In response to the widespread outrage on social media, the Hong Kong Police took swift action, detaining the 46-year-old man on Tuesday, September 12, as reported by the South China Morning Post.

As soon as the video reached the people, netizens started speculating association of the accused. Amit Jariyal is from Kangra, Himachal Pradesh. It was said that he was employed at Rajasthan Rifles Restaurant in Hong Kong.

Soon after the incident, however, the restaurant released a statement saying he does not work for them anymore. “This individual is not part of the Rajasthan Rifles team or the Black Sheep community and has not been for one year. We deplore and do not tolerate this type of behavior,” the statement read.

The incident has caused widespread concern and casts doubt on the security of female content producers. “Can someone help the girl out? This has been a truly horrible event. A Reddit member noted that there is a very significant risk of PTSD in people who have suffered sexual harassment.

In December 2023, a South Korean YouTuber was harassed by a man on the streets of Mumbai during her online livestream.