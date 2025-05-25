Indian man wins Rs 2.31 crore in Emirates draw

An Indian man, based in Saudi Arabia, recently won Rs 2.31 crore (Dh 100 million) in the Emirates Draw.

Sriram Rajagopalan, from Chennai, expressed relief and happiness to the organisers of the Emirates Draw. “The moment I got your call, my world stopped. My hands shook. My heart beat so fast, I thought time itself had frozen,” Rajagopalan wrote to the organisers.

A retired engineer, Rajagopalan recently returned to India after decades of working in Saudi Arabia. The 56-year-old had randomly tapped numbers on his phone using a stylus with his eyes closed. When those numbers were drawn on March 16 in the MEGA7 game, he became an overnight multi-millionaire.

The engineer expressed what the win truly meant to him, “My mother is 88 years old, and I have never seen her like this before. Her face, once tired from life’s struggles, now glows with happiness.”

Born and brought up in a modest, middle-class family, Rajgopalan spent years working abroad to support his family. He made several sacrifices and postponed dreams until the life-changing moment.

“No more sleepless nights filled with worry. No more sacrificing dreams to survive,” his letter read. He refers to the jackpot as a “chance to build generational wealth” and plans to donate a portion of his winnings to charity.

“You haven’t just changed my life, you have given me a new one,” he concluded in the letter, signing off as ‘Dear Millionaire’; the name he was called during the unforgettable phone call.