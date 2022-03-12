Indian man wins Rs 62L lottery in Big Ticket Abu Dhabi draw

Abu Dhabi: A United Arab Emirates based Indian expatriate has won the grand prize of 300,000 Dirham (Rs 62,69,298) in the Big Ticket Abu Dhabi weekly draw held on Thursday, March 10.

The winner of the draw Abdul Azeez Poovathumchottil Bavu has bagged the mega prize after his ticket number 043685 was picked in the lucky draw after trying his luck for the past five years.

Azeez has been saving money for three to four months to buy tickets on his own.

“I’ll be using this money to clear my loan with the bank. This money will be of great use to me,” Azeez told Khaleej Times.

Watch Abdul Azeez’s reaction

Abdul Azeez still stands a chance to become a millionaire as his lucky ticket will enter the draw on April 3.

There will be three more weekly electronic draws for 300,000 Dirham prize money to be held this month.