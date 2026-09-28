Indian medical representative found dead in Oman

Shivakumar had returned to Oman following a holiday in Kerala.

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Young man with a beard and sunglasses smiling outdoors in sunlight.
Shivakumar. Photo: Arabian Stories

Muscat: A 42-year-old Indian medical representative was found dead at his residence in Wadi Kabir, Muscat, days after returning to Oman from India, according to media reports.

The deceased was identified as Shivakumar Mohankumar, a native of Nedumangad in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram district.

Shivakumar had returned to Muscat from Kerala about a week before his death after completing his leave. He was associated with the Oman Malayali Medical Representatives (OMMR).

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Further details about the circumstances surrounding his death were not immediately available. The cause of death and whether authorities had launched an investigation were not reported.

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Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima, a digital journalist with Siasat.com, has a master's degree in business administration and is a graduate in mass communication and journalism. Sakina covers topics from the Middle East,… More »
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