Indian medical representative found dead in Oman

Muscat: A 42-year-old Indian medical representative was found dead at his residence in Wadi Kabir, Muscat, days after returning to Oman from India, according to media reports.

The deceased was identified as Shivakumar Mohankumar, a native of Nedumangad in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram district.

Also Read India’s PhonePe gets UAE payment licence approval

Shivakumar had returned to Muscat from Kerala about a week before his death after completing his leave. He was associated with the Oman Malayali Medical Representatives (OMMR).

Further details about the circumstances surrounding his death were not immediately available. The cause of death and whether authorities had launched an investigation were not reported.