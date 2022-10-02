Indian MoS V Muraleedharan to embark on 2-day visit to Oman

Muscat: India’s Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan will embark upon a two-day visit to the Sultanate of Oman from October 3 to 4.

Indian Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement on Sunday, that this is the second visit of the Indian minister to the Sultanate of Oman, and is part of the periodic exchange of high-level visits to enhance the joint commitment to the growing relationship between the Sultanate of Oman and India.

During the visit, the Indian Minister of External Affairs will meet with the Omani Minister of Foreign Affairs, Badr Al-Busaidi, and a number of dignitaries, and will participate in discussions on bilateral, regional and international issues of common interest.

The Sultanate of Oman and India have friendly relations supported by historical and cultural ties and strong ties between the two peoples, and the visit will provide an opportunity to conduct a comprehensive review of the state of bilateral relations and chart paths to further deepen them.

The Omani-Indian relations extend for decades, due to the geography between the two countries and their presence on the Indian Ocean and the Arabian Sea, in addition to the keenness of the leadership of the two countries to constantly enhance cooperation.

The Indian Consulate opened in Muscat in February 1955, and it was upgraded to a general consulate in 1960, then to a full embassy in 1971, and the first Indian ambassador to Muscat arrived in 1973.

Indo-Oman cooperation includes wide sectors of commercial, investment and energy-related activities, and cooperation in the military field, especially the maritime sector in the Indian Ocean.

Within the framework of strengthening relations and transferring them to stronger levels, the current Omani Foreign Minister visited India on March 24, 2022, and at that time discussed with his Indian counterpart Jaishankar the strengthening of joint cooperation in many fields, especially those related to renewable energy and the protection of navigation in the Arabian Sea.

The two sides agreed to expedite the conclusion of negotiations on the bilateral investment protocol, the avoidance of double taxation, and the prevention of financial evasion on income taxes.