Indian Muslims on GCC tour, reach UAE on 22-year-old scooter

Dubai: Two Indian Muslims Ibrahim Bilal and Mohammed Afsal Haq are living the dream of travelling to the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) on a scooter.

These childhood friends reached the United Arab Emirates on a 22-year-old scooter. Afsal and Bilal refer to themselves as “AB Tech Vibe”, and have embarked on a seven-nation journey on a 2000 model Bajaj Chetak scooter.

Prior to the UAE visit, the duo completed their journey through 11 states in India on their scooter in three and a half months. UAE is the first destination of their seven-nation GCC tour. The two men belong Kasargode district of Kerala.

In order to avoid the heat in the GCC countries, Afsal and Bilal commence their journey on their scooter early in the morning or after 4:00 PM. “We begin our ride at 5 am, or 6 am, stop for rest at 10 am and begin again at 5 pm. We’ve been staying with friends and family,” Bilal was quoted as saying by Khaleej Times.

Why travel on Chetak?

Expressing his passion for riding, Bilal explained the reason for choosing the Chetak “We got this scooter from the Indian state of Karnataka and changed the license and registration to Kerala. Our registration number is KL40AB, which stands for Afzal and Bilal”, he further said, “We love riding, and we love travelling. We chose the Chetak because it is a vintage ride.”