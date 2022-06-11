UAE: 31-year-old Indian expat wins Rs 21 lakh in Mahzooz draw

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima|   Published: 11th June 2022 2:30 pm IST
UAE: 31-year-old Indian expat wins Rs 21 lakh lottery in Mahzooz draw
31-year-old Indian expat Mohammed Akram Ponnam Kulam (Photo: Gulf News)

Abu Dhabi: A 31-year-old United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based Indian expatriate won the grand prize of 100,000 Dirham (Rs 21,26,067) in the 79th Mahzooz weekly draw.

The winner of the draw Mohammed Akram Ponnam Kulam— had matched five out of the six winning numbers during the weekly live draw held on Saturday, June 4.

Mohammed Akram, who hails from Kerala and has been living in UAE for the past six years runs a perfume and accessories shop in Dubai.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
UAE: Indian bizman wins luxury SUV; 2 other bags Rs 20.93L in Mahzooz draw

“As you know wedding comes with a huge expense. I am very happy that I have won this money at the right time. Besides my marriage expenses, I would also like to buy a gold gift for my mother,” Mahzooz draw quoted Mohammed.

Two other expats from Syria and Mauritius also won 100,000 Dirham each in the weekly Raffle Draw.

Also Read
UAE: 25-yr-old Indian farmer wins Rs 20 cr lottery in Mahzooz draw

The same weekly draw saw 2,365 winners win over Dirham 3,000,000 (Rs 6,37,86,425) in total prize money, with 61 winners sharing the second prize of Dirham 2,000,000 (Rs 4,25,21,588).

The next draw of 10 million Dirhams (Rs 21,26,21,418) will be broadcasted live on Saturday, April 30 at 9 pm UAE time (10:30 pm IST). One can participate in both the Mahzooz mega draw and the raffle draw by registering on the app or website.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button