UAE: 31-year-old Indian expat wins Rs 21 lakh in Mahzooz draw

Abu Dhabi: A 31-year-old United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based Indian expatriate won the grand prize of 100,000 Dirham (Rs 21,26,067) in the 79th Mahzooz weekly draw.

The winner of the draw Mohammed Akram Ponnam Kulam— had matched five out of the six winning numbers during the weekly live draw held on Saturday, June 4.

Mohammed Akram, who hails from Kerala and has been living in UAE for the past six years runs a perfume and accessories shop in Dubai.

“As you know wedding comes with a huge expense. I am very happy that I have won this money at the right time. Besides my marriage expenses, I would also like to buy a gold gift for my mother,” Mahzooz draw quoted Mohammed.

Two other expats from Syria and Mauritius also won 100,000 Dirham each in the weekly Raffle Draw.

The same weekly draw saw 2,365 winners win over Dirham 3,000,000 (Rs 6,37,86,425) in total prize money, with 61 winners sharing the second prize of Dirham 2,000,000 (Rs 4,25,21,588).

The next draw of 10 million Dirhams (Rs 21,26,21,418) will be broadcasted live on Saturday, April 30 at 9 pm UAE time (10:30 pm IST). One can participate in both the Mahzooz mega draw and the raffle draw by registering on the app or website.