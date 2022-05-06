UAE: Indian bizman wins luxury SUV; 2 other bags Rs 20.93L in Mahzooz draw

Abu Dhabi: A United Arab Emirates (UAE) based Indian businessman won a brand new luxury SUV during a special Ramzan mega raffle draw held on April 30 by Mahzooz.

The winner of the draw Khalid, a regular Mahzooz draw participant, became the owner of the Nissan Patrol with his ticket number 13166467.

“I have been in the UAE for 26 years and I always had a feeling that one day, I will win something. When my nephew called to tell me that I won the Nissan Patrol, I was very surprised,” Khalid told Khaleej Times.

Other winners

Two other lucky winners—UAE-based Indian expatriates have won the grand prize of 100,000 Dirham (Rs 20,93,371) each in the 75th Mahzooz weekly draw.

Mohammad Siddeeque Bella Kandam and Anish Kumar Sadasivan Achary matched five out of six winning numbers, during the live draw.

Meanwhile, 36 winners shared the second prize of 1 million Dirham (Rs 2,09,31,592), after all the matching four out of five winning numbers 8-9-18-34-40. Moreover, 1,750 other participants matched three out of five numbers and bagged the third prize of 350 Dirham each.

The next draw of 10 million Dirhams (Rs 20,93,22,049) will be broadcasted live on Saturday, May 7 at 9 pm UAE time (10:30 pm IST). One can participate in both the Mahzooz mega draw and the raffle draw by registering on the app or website.