Indian national arrested in Sri Lanka for carrying drugs

He was arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 21st April 2026 12:40 pm IST
drugs arrest
Representational Image

Colombo: A 35-year-old Indian national was arrested in Sri Lanka on Tuesday for carrying narcotics weighing over one kilogramme, police said.

The Indian national, who has not been identified, was arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayaka, Adaderana.lk reported.

A foreign national has been arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayaka with a consignment of ‘Kush’ narcotics weighing over one kilogramme, the report said.

Subhan Bakery

The arrested individual has been identified as an Indian national, according to police.

“The suspect was taken into custody during a joint operation carried out by officers of Sri Lanka Customs and the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB),” police were quoted as saying by the report.

The Police Narcotics Bureau is conducting further investigations into the incident.

MS Admissions Admissions 2026-27
Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 21st April 2026 12:40 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button