Indian national arrested in Sri Lanka for carrying drugs

Colombo: A 35-year-old Indian national was arrested in Sri Lanka on Tuesday for carrying narcotics weighing over one kilogramme, police said.

The Indian national, who has not been identified, was arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayaka, Adaderana.lk reported.

A foreign national has been arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayaka with a consignment of ‘Kush’ narcotics weighing over one kilogramme, the report said.

The arrested individual has been identified as an Indian national, according to police.

“The suspect was taken into custody during a joint operation carried out by officers of Sri Lanka Customs and the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB),” police were quoted as saying by the report.

The Police Narcotics Bureau is conducting further investigations into the incident.