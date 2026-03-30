Indian national killed in Iranian strikes on Kuwait power, desalination plant

Iran's retaliation after joint US and Israel strikes on Tehran has escalated the war to the entire Gulf region.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 30th March 2026 9:43 am IST
Drone strike in Kuwait
Smoke rises from Kuwait international airport after a drone strike on fuel storage in Kuwait City, Kuwait, Friday, Wednesday, March 25, 2026. AP/PTI

Dubai: An Indian national has been killed in Kuwait in Iranian strikes on a power and water desalination plant, the country’s state-run KUNA news agency reported on Monday.

Kuwait’s Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy said a service building at one of its power and water distillation plants was damaged during the attack, according to the report.

Officials described it as a “brutal attack”. The plant where the attack occurred wasn’t identified.

Subhan Haleem

Ministry spokesperson Fatima Jawhar Hayat said the strike resulted in the death of a worker of Indian nationality, Gulf News reported.

Technical and emergency response teams were immediately deployed to the site to contain the situation and manage the aftermath in line with the ministry’s approved emergency plan, she added.

Hayat said specialised teams are working to secure the damaged facilities while coordinating closely with security authorities and other relevant agencies.

MS Admissions NEET 2026-27

The ministry said that operational efficiency across the electricity and water network in the country remains intact.

Recently, an Indian national was among two killed in the UAE when debris of missiles intercepted by the country’s air defence system fell on a street.

Iran’s retaliation after joint US and Israel strikes on Tehran has escalated the war to the entire Gulf region.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 30th March 2026 9:43 am IST

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