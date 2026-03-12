Indian killed in Iranian underwater drone strike on oil tanker near Iraq

In a tragic incident amid the ongoing war in West Asia, an Indian crew member was killed after a US-owned crude oil tanker was struck by an Iranian underwater drone near Khor Al Zubair Port, close to the Iraqi port city of Basra, the Embassy of India in Baghdad said on Thursday, March 12.

The vessel, Safesea Vishnu, sailing under the Marshall Islands flag, was attacked on Wednesday, March 11, in waters off southern Iraq.

A total of 38 crew members were rescued following the attack. In a post on X, the embassy said that 15 of the rescued sailors were Indian nationals and have since been evacuated to a safe location.

The mission said it remains in close contact with Iraqi authorities and the rescued sailors while extending necessary assistance.

“The Embassy of India in Baghdad is in regular contact with Iraqi authorities and the rescued Indian sailors and is offering all possible assistance,” the embassy said.

It also conveyed condolences to the family of the deceased Indian crew member.

Further details about the circumstances surrounding the attack were not immediately available.

The attack comes as the US–Israel military campaign against Iran entered its 13th day, heightening tensions across West Asia and raising concerns over the safety of commercial shipping routes.

Washington has warned of possible threats to maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz and said American forces are taking measures to safeguard vessels operating in the region.

The latest casualty brings the confirmed toll of Indian nationals killed in Iranian strikes during the ongoing conflict to at least three, with more than 20 others reported injured since hostilities escalated earlier this month.