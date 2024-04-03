Indian Navy’s P8I reaches Japan for bilateral ‘ASW and subject matter expert’ exchange

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 3rd April 2024 9:47 pm IST
An Indian Navy P8I arrived at Atsugi, Japan
An Indian Navy P8I arrived at Atsugi, Japan- X

New Delhi: The Indian Navy on Wednesday said its P8I aircraft has reached Japan for a bilateral anti-submarine warfare (ASW) and subject matter expert exchange with the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF).

In a post on X, it said, “An Indian Navy P8I arrived at Atsugi, Japan, for bilateral ASW and subject matter expert exchange with the JMSDF. The crew will plan and execute maritime reconnaissance and ASW operations alongwith JMSDF. #BridgesofFriendship @jmsdf_pao_eng @IndianEmbTokyo.”

The Indian Navy also shared a picture of the aircraft with the post.

MS Education Academy
Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 3rd April 2024 9:47 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button