Indian nurse on death row in Yemen, MEA says extending all help

Nimisha Priya, hailing from Kerala, has been reportedly handed capital punishment for allegedly murdering a Yemeni citizen.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal (ANI)

New Delhi: India on Tuesday said it is extending all possible help to explore relevant options in the case of an Indian nurse facing a death sentence in Yemen.

“We are aware of the sentencing of Ms. Nimisha Priya in Yemen. We understand that the family of Priya is exploring relevant options,” said Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.

“The government is extending all possible help in the matter,” he added.

Jaiswal was replying to a media query.

