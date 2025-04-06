Indian oil tanker captain wins Rs 8 cr in Dubai Duty Free draw

A 57-year-old Indian national from Kolkata has won a staggering one million US dollars (Rs 8,55,31,350) in the latest Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire draw.

Sanjay Ghosh, a captain of an oil tanker, won the top prize in Series 496 with ticket number 3443, which he purchased online on March 24.

Ghosh has been a regular participant in the Dubai Duty Free promotions since 2009.

Speaking about his win, he said,”I had a strong feeling since yesterday, especially after receiving the email from Dubai Duty Free about the draw date for Series 496. When I saw a UAE number calling while I was on the navigating bridge, I just knew – this is it! True enough, I’ve finally won US$1 million!”

He added, “Thank you so much, Dubai Duty Free. I can now retire and enjoy life with my family.”

Ghosh becomes the 247th Indian national to win the Millennium Millionaire promotion since its inception in 1999.

Joining Ghosh in the millionaire’s club is Maed Hassan, a 64-year-old Syrian national based in Abu Dhabi. A UAE resident for 33 years, Hassan works as a mechanical engineer at Combined Group Contracting Company.

He is no stranger to luck—having previously won a Mercedes-Benz S500 in the Finest Surprise Series 1853 with ticket number 0068 in October 2023.

A regular participant in the Dubai Duty Free promotions for nine years, Hassan expressed his joy, noting that winning the Millennium Millionaire prize had always been his dream.

Other Indian winners

Several other Indian nationals also struck lucky in the recent Dubai Duty Free Finest Surprise draws:

Jayaram Kodialbail, based in India, won a Mercedes-Benz S500 (Graphite Grey Metallic) with ticket number 1107 in Series 1915, purchased online on March 23.

Viajayan Elimarthy, also based in India, won a BMW F 900 XR (Black Storm Metallic) motorbike with ticket number 0939 in Series 618, bought online on March 3.