Indian-origin man wanted in US for Medicare fraud

In a 10-day period in 2023 alone, Medicare paid approximately USD 13 million against suspected fraudulent claims.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Sameer Khan  |   Published:
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Washington: An Indian-origin individual has been declared a fugitive in the US after allegedly defrauding the Medicare healthcare scheme of USD 93 million by submitting false claims for genetic tests.

The Department of Health and Human Services said Khadeer Khan Mohammed purportedly submitted, or directed others to submit, claims for laboratory genetic testing ineligible for reimbursement.

Over the course of the conspiracy, Mohammed used American Premier to submit approximately USD 93 million in alleged fraudulent Medicare claims, resulting in payments of at least USD 65 million, the Office of the Inspector General, Department of Health and Human Services said.

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In a 10-day period in 2023 alone, Medicare paid approximately USD 13 million against suspected fraudulent claims.

According to the Department of Health, Mohammed is believed to be in Hyderabad, India.

It said from about August 2023 to October 2024, in the Northern District of Texas and elsewhere, Mohammed allegedly used physicians’ personal identifying information without their knowledge or consent to submit claims for genetic tests for beneficiaries with whom the physicians had no treatment relationship.

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“These tests were not ordered by the physicians and were not used in the care of the beneficiaries,” the Department of Health said.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Sameer Khan  |   Published:

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