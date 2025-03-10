Indian-origin priest arrested in Canada for sexual assault

A 69-year-old priest identified as Ashok Kumar was arrested on Friday, March 7, in Canada’s Brampton city for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman at her home during a religious ceremony.

The Peel Regional Police arrested Kumar following a police complaint filed by the victim on Monday, March 3, 2025, alleging that she was sexually assaulted during a religious ceremony at her home where Kumar was invited to perform the rites.

In a press release, the police stated that Kumar had been charged with one count of sexual assault and that there may be additional victims who have not yet come forward. The accused is originally from India, however, he has been a prominent religious leader in the Brampton community for several years.

According to the police, Kumar will be presented at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton.

“On Monday, March 3, 2025, the accused attended the victim’s residence to perform a religious ceremony, where he allegedly sexually assaulted her. On Friday, Ashok Kumar from Brampton was arrested and charged with one count of sexual assault. The accused is also known as Ashok Sharma”, the police press release stated.