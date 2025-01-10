US police arrest 6, including Indians, in teen sex trafficking case

Omaha city police of the United States have arrested six people, including Indian nationals in connection with a sex trafficking ring targeting underage girls.

The sex trafficking network was busted on January 6 after the authorities responded to a theft report at an AmericInn hotel near South 15th and Spring Street where two teenage girls were being held for sexual commercial trade.

Upon the raid, the police authorities discovered the girls and rescued them, leading arrest of both local and international suspects.

According to the police statement, the prime accused identified as Eduardo Perdomo, 36, and Alfredo Zambrano-Hurtado, 24, trafficked the 15 and 16-year-old girls from Denver City to Omaha.

Hurtado brought the girls to the hotel, where they were systematically exploited. While Perdomo booked the hotel room and published online advertisements for the girls.

“They were sold to “numerous” men, and the money was split between Perdomo and Michel Martinez-Gonzalez. The latter also communicated with the sex buyers, “police said.

Indian national’s involvement

The trafficking operation included not only the primary suspects but also hotel employees. Two staff members identified as Sumit Chaudhari and Kavankumar Patel were attested on on charges of first-degree sexual assault of a child.

Another employee, Vishal Goswami, was accused of facilitating financial transactions for the trafficking activities.

Court ruling

On January 10, all accused were present before the court for the first time.

During the hearing, judges set substantial bonds ranging from 5 million USD to 10 million USD. However, three of the accused will be held without bond

All six accused are scheduled for a preliminary hearing on February 19.