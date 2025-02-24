Indian PC market up 3.8 pc to 14.4 million units in 2024: Report

New Delhi: The Indian personal computer (PC) market saw steady growth in 2024, with total shipments rising by 3.8 per cent year-over-year (YoY) to 14.4 million units, a new report said on Monday.

The market, which includes desktops, notebooks, and workstations, saw a strong recovery, driven by increased demand across both consumer and commercial segments.

According to the latest report from the International Data Corporation (IDC), notebooks led the growth with a 4.5 per cent YoY increase among different categories, while desktops saw a 1.8 per cent YoY rise.

Workstations recorded the highest growth at 10.9 per cent, showing strong demand from businesses and professionals.

The final quarter of 2024 was particularly strong, with the total PC market expanding by 6.9 per cent YoY.

The notebook segment stood out, growing by 9.6 per cent YoY, while premium notebooks priced above $1,000 saw an impressive 13.8 per cent growth.

The consumer segment experienced a moderate rise of 2.6 per cent YoY in 2024 and 2.2 per cent YoY in the fourth quarter.

“The consumer PC market has been on a growth trajectory driven by gaming and AI-powered PCs,” said Bharath Shenoy, research manager, IDC India & South Asia.

He added that the demand for gaming notebooks has been robust, with double-digit growth in FY2024.

“Also, since mid-2024, shipments of AI-powered notebooks increased substantially as the demand for relatively lower-end AI PCs powered by Intel Core Ultra processors and AMD Ryzen AI processors have seen a steady increase,” Shenoy mentioned.

A major contributor to this growth was the e-commerce sector, where sales through online retailers (eTailers) surged 21.7 per cent for the full year and 29 per cent in Q4, the report said.

This boost was largely driven by vendor stocking ahead of major sales events, including year-end promotions and Republic Day sales in January.

Meanwhile, the commercial segment posted a stronger 5.1 per cent YoY growth in 2024, accelerating to 11.1 per cent YoY in the last quarter of the year.

Government purchases through platforms like the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) and demand from large enterprises contributed to a 10.6 per cent YoY growth in both the enterprise and government sectors.