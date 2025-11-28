Indian Railway CTC denies claims of serving halal-only meals

IRCTC has issued this statement to put to rest the rumour of the public that there is no such policy to be followed exclusively regarding Halal-processed meat.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 28th November 2025 1:03 pm IST
IRCTC refutes claims of serving only halal meals on trains

New Delhi: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), on Thursday, issued a clarification amid renewed concerns alleging that only Halal-processed meat is being used in non-vegetarian meals served on trains.

Responding to the claims, IRCTC reiterated that there are no guidelines mandating Halal certification for meals served on trains.

The controversy, which came into the limelight on social media back in July 2023, has resurfaced after recent reports claimed that NHRC had issued a notice to the Railways on a complaint regarding the use of Halal-certified meat in on-board meals.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Memory Khan Seminar

Countering the claims, the company that provides ticketing, catering and tourism services for the state-owned Indian Railways reiterated that there is no guideline concerning Halal certification of meals served on trains.

The company said it had earlier responded to similar queries by saying that non-vegetarian food—mainly chicken—is served according to standards laid down under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, along with any subsequent amendments.

IRCTC underscored the fact that the Railways follow very strict standards in food as laid down and approved by the Union government, and licensees and catering vendors are made to adhere to all the norms set by the FSSAI.

The Corporation added that it fully adheres to all instructions issued by the Railways on the subject, ensuring complete FSSAI compliance across catering services.

IRCTC has issued this statement to put to rest the rumour of the public that there is no such policy to be followed exclusively regarding Halal-processed meat in the meals served on trains.

On railway catering, the complainant has said that Indian Railways offer only non-vegetarian food prepared using Halal meat, which they claim amounts to discrimination on religious grounds and goes against the freedom of choice for passengers.

Germanten Hospital

The complainant has thus said that this practice denies Hindu and Sikh passengers access to meals in tune with their religious faith, thereby violating their right to religious freedom, equality, and personal liberty.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 28th November 2025 1:03 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later… More »
Back to top button