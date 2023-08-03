Indian Railways, IIT Madras join hands to establish 5G testbed in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Indian Railways Institute of Signal Engineering and Telecommunications (IRISET) under the Ministry of Railways and the IIT Madras have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish the India 5G testbed.

This testbed will be located at IRISET in Secunderabad to test 5G use or the Indian Railways.

Also Read Hyderabad: Public opinion on proposed metro rail in Old City

The 5G Solution and testbed have been developed jointly by IIT Kanpur, Society for Applied Microwave Electronics Engineering and Research (SAMEER) under MeitY, IIT Bombay, Center of Excellence in Wireless

Technology (CEWiT), a society of IIT Madras.

The MoU was signed in the presence of key officials and representatives from both organizations underscoring their commitment to advancing the nation’s technological capabilities.

With this collaboration, the Indian Railways aims to leverage the potential of 5G technology to enhance its operational efficiency, passenger experience and overall safety.

The India 5G testbed will serve as a cutting-edge facility to conduct comprehensive trials of 5G-enabled applications tailored specifically for Railway operations.

The MoU between IRISET and IIT-Madras also aims at accelerating the indigenisation efforts of Indian Railways for achieving ‘Atmanirbharta’ in the field of communications and providing a testing facility for Indian Railways.

Additionally, the partnership is expected to create new avenues for collaboration between academia and industry, nurturing talent and expertise in the field of 5G technology.