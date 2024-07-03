Indian real estate registers $2.5 bn in investments in Q2: Report

New Delhi: After a steady start in the first quarter (Q1) of 2024, Indian real estate saw accelerated momentum in the second quarter (Q2), registering $2.5 billion of inflows — the highest in any quarter since 2021, a new report showed on Wednesday.

According to the professional services and investment management company Colliers, the industrial & warehousing segment accounted for the highest share of 61 per cent of total investments, at $1.5 billion, led by select large deals.

The institutional investments in the industrial & warehousing segment grew manifold during Q2 2024, 11 times compared to Q2 2023 led by select large deals in the segment

“Private equity investments in Indian real estate have shown remarkable resilience and strength in the first half (H1) of the year at $3.5 billion, reflecting robust market confidence,” said Piyush Gupta, MD, Capital Markets & Investment Services at Colliers India.

“With foreign investments leading the charge at a significant 73 per cent share in H1 2024, the sustained momentum is expected to drive positive sentiment for the entire year,” he added.

The residential segment also witnessed a significant rise in quarterly inflows, 7.5 times compared to Q2 2023, capturing a 21 per cent share of total institutional inflows into Indian real estate.

As per the report, foreign investments remained robust, accounting for 81 per cent of the total inflows in Q2 2024, predominantly led by investors from the US and UAE.

During Q2, multi-city deals continued to drive the majority of the investment inflows at 72 per cent share. Bengaluru and Delhi-NCR together corresponded to about 23 per cent of the total inflows during the quarter driven by foreign investments.

Led by inflows into the office segment, Delhi-NCR witnessed about 86 per cent (year-on-year) rise in investment inflows during Q2.