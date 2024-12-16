Indian restaurant ‘Jamavar Doha’ honoured with a Michelin star

Indian restaurant ‘Jamavar Doha’, renowned for its luxurious pan-Indian cuisine, was awarded a Michelin star at the inaugural Michelin Guide ceremony in Doha, Qatar.

Jamavar was among the two restaurants to receive a star at the ceremony, alongside IDAM by Alain Ducasse, which serves contemporary French cuisine.

According to Michelin Guide, “Jamavar Doha— part of a small international group, this Indian restaurant is named after the intricate 16th-century shawls of Kashmir and sits inside the Sheraton Grand Hotel.”

“It’s a smart spot, with a mix of modern and traditional elements in its decor. The extensive menu covers all regions of India, from Old Delhi butter chicken to Kerala-style beef, and includes refined small plates and several dishes from the tandoor such as succulent lamb chops. Fine ingredients are used and bold flavours are delivered, with the spicing impressively well-judged.”

Jamavar, founded by father and daughter duo Dinesh and Samyukta Nair, is led by Chef Surender Mohan, who serves as the Culinary Director and Executive Chef of LSL Capital.

In 2001, Jamavar made its debut at The Leela Palace in Bengaluru. Since then, Jamavar expanded to five more locations in India, including its first international outpost in London in 2016 and Doha in 2021.

Samyukta Nair took to Instagram and wrote, “This is not just a proud moment for us at Jamavar Doha but a celebration of Indian cuisine in the region, reinforcing our commitment to enhancing its culinary landscape.”

Taking to Instagram, Chef Surender Mohan wrote, “”This recognition is a testament to the hard work, passion, and dedication of our excellent team Jamavar Doha, who have worked tirelessly toward this achievement. A heartfelt thanks to the Michelin Guide for honouring our efforts, and to our guiding light, Samyukta Nair, whose vision and unshakeable support have been the cornerstone of our success.”

Jamavar London also now has a Michelin star.