Indian school in Abha hosts Yoga session ahead of IDY 2026

Jeddah: Lana Advanced International Indian School in Abha hosted a yoga session on Wednesday, June 17, as part of activities leading up to the International Day of Yoga (IDY) 2026, which will be observed on Sunday, June 21.

Students participated enthusiastically in the programme, practising yoga exercises and learning about their benefits for physical health, mental well-being and overall fitness.

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The event was organised by the Consulate General of India in Jeddah and coordinated by Dr Ashraf Kuttichal, Community Welfare Volunteer at the Consulate.

Students participate in a group yoga exercise in Abha.

Students take part in a yoga session ahead of IDY 2026 in Abha.

Teachers during the IDY 2026 yoga programme in Abha.

The session was conducted under the leadership of the school’s principal, Dr Siju Bhaskar, with the support of teachers Shantha Lakshmi, Kavitha and Sabeena Siddiqui.

The initiative aimed to encourage healthy living among students while promoting the values of mindfulness, balance and well-being associated with yoga.