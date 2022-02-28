There’s no help for us: Indian stuck in Ukraine interrupts Aaj Tak reporter

While reporting on the ground from Ukraine, journalist Gaurav Sawant was interrupted by an aggrieved and bitter Indian who has presumably been stranded in the war-torn country without any assistance.

Sawant was mid way reporting when the unidentified male student interrupted him. The reporter was discussing what he dubbed a “tit-for-tat” game between the United Kingdom and Russia who shut down each other’s flights. At this point, a stranded Indian intervenes Gaurav Sawant’s live telecast for Aaj Tak saying that there is no help, and no representative to assist them.

"Let me finish my work," says Gaurav Sawant and the camera person cuts away.

Btw, his work means bombastic coverage and hiding the reality. pic.twitter.com/zrZuaUPnUN — Zoya Rasul (@zoyarasul) February 28, 2022

“Koi protection nahi hain yahan. Koi care bhi nahi karta,” says the man. (There is no protection here and nobody cares either.)

Sawant responds by asking the man to “let him finish his work.” At this point, the camera cuts back to the studio in India with Anjana Om Kashyap as its chief anchor. The small clip is very telling of the plight of Indian students stuck and anguished in Ukraine.

Plight of Indians stuck in Ukraine:

After three days of ongoing violence, Indian students were able to contact the Indian Embassy in Ukraine who washed their hands of them.

To make matters worse, the Indian embassy in Ukraine on Monday advised all Indian students stranded in Kyiv to reach the railway station in the Ukrainian capital for their onward journey to the western parts of the war-torn country.

The Indian government has so far rescued 907 stranded citizens from Ukraine following Russia’s military offensive against Ukraine.

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said that approximately 13,000 Indians are stranded in Ukraine as of now, and the government is making efforts to bring them back as soon as possible.