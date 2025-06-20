Indian student dies in Canada; consulate offers condolences

In yet another tragic incident, an Indian student died in Canada. Following the incident, the Indian consulate in Canada offered condolences to the family.

The woman was identified as Tanya Tyagi from Delhi, and she was pursuing studies at the University of Calgary in Canada.

Indian consulate in touch with authorities in Canada

On its X handle, the Indian consulate confirmed that it is in touch with the local authorities. It also assured all required assistance to the bereaved family.

We are saddened by the sudden demise of Ms. Tanya Tyagi, an Indian student at University of Calgary. The Consulate is in touch with the authorities and will provide all required assistance to the bereaved family. Our heartfelt condolences & prayers are with his family & friends… — India in Vancouver (@cgivancouver) June 19, 2025

Though, the Indian consulate has not made clear the cause of death of the student in Canada, an X handle tagging PMO India claimed that she died due to a heat stroke.

The post further claimed that the family members have appealed to PM Modi to help them bring the body back.

Appeal 4 help

Tanya Tyagi, a student from Northeast Delhi residing at 559/11D, Lane No 12, Vijay Park, had gone to Canada for studies. She died on June 17, 2025,due to a heart attack.The student's family has appealed to PM Modi for help in bringing her body back.@PMOIndia

(1/2) pic.twitter.com/le7gR2K3oV — Ishu Tyagi (Advocate) (@Ishutyagi91) June 19, 2025

Indian student found dead in Canada

Tanya Tyagi’s incident is not the first case of an Indian student who died in Canada this year.

In April, another Indian student, who had been missing for four days, was found dead.

The student, Vanshika, was found dead under mysterious circumstances.

In response to the incident, the High Commission of India in Canada wrote, “We are deeply saddened to learn of the death of Ms. Vanshika, a student from India in Ottawa. The matter has been taken up with the concerned authorities, and the cause is under investigation as per local police. We are in close contact with the bereaved family and local community associations to provide all possible assistance.”

Students died abroad

Last year, central government said in Lok Sabha that 633 incidents of death of Indian students abroad were reported in the last five years due to various reasons including natural causes with Canada topping the list with 172 cases.

Separately, a total of 19 Indian students died abroad due to attacks in the period with the highest of nine deaths reported from Canada followed by six in the US, according to details provided by Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh.

Out of the 633 incidents of deaths, 108 were reported in the US, 58 in the UK, 57 in Australia and 37 were in Russia, the data showed.