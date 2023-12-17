Indian student goes missing in East London

BJP leader urges EAM Jaishankar for help.

Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 17th December 2023 8:19 am IST
Indian student GS Bhatia (Image: X)

London: An Indian student named GS Bhatia, who studies at Loughborough University in the United Kingdom, has been missing from East London since December 15.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa informed about the incident on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) and brought this to the attention of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

According to Sirsa, Bhatia was last seen in Canary Wharf, East London, on December 15.

He also urged Loughborough University and the Indian High Commission to join the effort to find him.

“GS Bhatia, a student of Loughborough University, has been missing since Dec 15. Last seen in Canary Wharf, East London. Bringing to the kind attention of @DrSJaishankar Ji We urge @lborouniversity & @HCI_London to join efforts in locating him. Your assistance is crucial. Please share and spread the word,” Sirsa posted on X (formerly Twitter).

He also posted the residence permit and college identification card of Bhatia on X.

The BJP leader asked people to share the news and shared two contact numbers to provide any information about the Indian student.

