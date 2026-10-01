Indian who lost leg in UAE accident gets Rs 1.7 cr compensation

Dubai: A Dubai court has ordered an insurance company to pay Dirham 655,341 (approximately Rs 1.7 crore) to an Indian expat who lost his left leg below the knee in a United Arab Emirates (UAE) road accident, according to media reports.

Sudheer, a native of Varkala in Thiruvananthapuram city, Kerala, was travelling to his workplace in Ajman in a company vehicle in May 2025 when the driver lost control and crashed into an electricity pole after veering onto the pavement.

He was admitted to NMC Royal Hospital in Jebel Ali, where doctors amputated his left leg below the knee. Sudheer was the sole breadwinner for his wife and two children.

He later filed a compensation case against the insurance company through Advocate Shamsudeen Karunagappally, senior legal consultant at Ayisha Aldhaheri Advocates. The claim covered permanent disability, loss of employment and future earnings, physical and mental suffering, and the financial burden on his family.

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The Dubai Court of First Instance initially awarded Dh 400,000. Following an appeal by Sudheer’s legal team, the Court of Appeal increased the award to Dh 600,000.

The insurer subsequently transferred Dh 655,341 to Sudheer’s bank account, including court costs. However, his legal team maintained that the amount did not adequately reflect the long-term impact of his disability.

Advocate Karunagappally said they would approach the Dubai Court of Cassation to seek further compensation.