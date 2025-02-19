Indian woman faces death sentence in UAE, family pleads for clemency

Abu Dhabi: Shahzadi Khan, a 33-year-old woman from Uttar Pradesh’s Banda district, is currently on death row in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) after being convicted of allegedly killing a child in her care. She is presently imprisoned in Al Wathba jail, in Abu Dhabi.

This case came to light on Monday, February 17, when reports surfaced suggesting that Shahzadi’s execution was imminent and scheduled to take place within 24 hours.

These claims were based on an emotional phone call she made to her family on Sunday, February 16, where she tearfully told her father:

“Papa, this is my last call. Please forgive me, I couldn’t do anything for you.”

She also urged her family to withdraw a legal case filed against her opponents in Banda.

“The report that Ms. Shahzadi will be executed within 24 hours is incorrect. The embassy has confirmed this with UAE authorities. A review petition in her case has been filed, and the matter is under investigation,” Press Trust of India (PTI) reported.

It added that the embassy continues to follow up on the case.

Shahzadi was lured to Abu Dhabi in 2021 by a man named Uzair, whom she met on Facebook. Promising her employment and medical treatment for severe burns she had suffered as a child—when boiling water accidentally spilt on her, and travel. However, upon her arrival, she was sold into bonded labour.

Forced to work for a couple as a domestic worker, Shahzadi was responsible for caring for their four-month-old baby. Tragically, in February 2022, the infant passed away unexpectedly. The grieving parents accused her of murder, leading to her arrest and subsequent conviction.

As per multiple media reports, the court documents allege that Shahzadi asphyxiated the baby in a “spur of the moment” act, supposedly out of frustration over mistreatment and unpaid wages.

However, Shahzadi has consistently denied these claims, maintaining her innocence and asserting that she was a victim of human trafficking with no involvement in the child’s death.

Her family in India has been fighting tirelessly to save her, appealing to the Indian government and UAE authorities for clemency. In 2024, Shahzadi’s father, Shabbir Khan, recently appealed to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to save his daughter’s life.

In his letter, Shabbir demanded a thorough investigation into the case, alleging that Shahzadi was deliberately framed. He also called for the arrest of Uzair, who is reportedly “on the run” after the high court refused to dismiss the case against him, though he was granted permission to seek bail from a lower court.

Shahzadi’s execution, initially scheduled for May 2023, was delayed due to unforeseen circumstances.