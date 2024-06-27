Indian women cricket team practice session

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 27th June 2024 4:13 pm IST
Chennai: India Women's Priya Punia during a practice session ahead of a one-off test cricket match between India Women and South Africa Women, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Thursday, June 27, 2024. (PTI Photo/R Senthilkumar)
Chennai: India Women’s vice captain Smriti Mandhana during a practice session ahead of a one-off test cricket match between India Women and South Africa Women, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Thursday, June 27, 2024. (PTI Photo/R Senthilkumar)
Chennai: India Women’s Priya Punia during a practice session ahead of a one-off test cricket match between India Women and South Africa Women, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Thursday, June 27, 2024. (PTI Photo/R Senthilkumar)
Chennai: India Women’s vice captain Smriti Mandhana and Priya Punia during a practice session ahead of a one-off test cricket match between India Women and South Africa Women, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Thursday, June 27, 2024. (PTI Photo/R Senthilkumar)

