Indian worker stranded in Dubai after paying Rs 60,000 to agent

A viral video showing an Indian worker from Bihar stranded in Dubai for three months after paying an agent Rs 60,000 for a job has prompted an appeal to Indian authorities for intervention and help in returning home.

The worker, Sheikh Meraj, is from Bettiah district in Bihar. He travelled from Pune to Dubai on June 9, 2026, according to an e-ticket shared online. His UAE employment entry permit lists his profession as a welder and names ALSakhri Alzaabi Technical Services as his employer.

Meraj recounts his experience

In the video, Meraj says an agent promised him placement with a “direct company” before sending him to what he describes as a supply company.

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He says he has been without work since arriving in Dubai. According to Meraj, a fight involving 10 to 15 people broke out, after which he and others were abused, beaten and driven away at night.

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Meraj says he wants to return to India, resolve the matter and recover the money he paid. He also says he is being asked for more money but is not being sent home.

Meraj calls for action against agents whom he says mislead workers with promises of jobs. He says 20 to 22 people at his camp are facing similar problems.

Watch the video here

An Indian worker from Bihar says in a video that he has been stranded in Dubai for three months after paying Rs 60,000 to an agent for a job. pic.twitter.com/Nh9SAviBmC — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) September 3, 2026

In another video, he is seen eating dry roti and says he cannot afford to buy curry. He says the roti cost Dirham 1.50 and that he has no money, expressing fears of going hungry.

Indian Consulate responds

Meraj’s appeal has drawn a public response from the Consulate General of India in Dubai. Replying to the social media posts, the official India in Dubai account on Wednesday, September 2, said it was concerned about the matter and understood the urgency.

The consulate asked for his full name, passport number, company name and contact details through a direct message or its official channels. It also provided email addresses and a helpline for assistance.