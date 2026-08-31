Indian expats in UAE warned of fraud linked to biometric scans

Abu Dhabi: Indian expats in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have been warned against sharing biometric data with fraudulent agents who may misuse fingerprints and face scans to carry out financial fraud.

In a statement posted on X on Monday, August 31, the Consulate General of India in Dubai said it had received reports of Indian nationals, particularly blue-collar workers, falling victim to individuals and agents falsely offering help with visa regularisation, emergency certificates, exit permits or outpasses, Emirates IDs and employment-related services.

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The Consulate said victims may be asked to provide face or fingerprint scans during the process. The biometric information could then be used fraudulently to conduct financial transactions, open bank accounts or obtain loans and credit cards in their names without their knowledge or consent.

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Those affected could subsequently face financial liabilities, fines, travel bans and, in some cases, imprisonment.

The mission advised Indian nationals not to share their passports, Emirates IDs, biometric information or personal and financial details with unauthorised individuals or agencies.

It said biometric scans required for visa regularisation, Emirates ID procedures or exit permits should only be provided at official UAE government facilities or counters, and not through private agents or third-party service providers claiming to be authorised.

The Consulate also clarified that neither the Consulate General of India in Dubai nor the Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi requires fingerprint, face or eye scans for issuing a passport or emergency certificate.

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“Any individual or agent demanding such biometric information in the name of the Embassy is engaging in fraud,” the advisory said.

Indian nationals who are approached by agents demanding biometric data or Emirates ID details can contact the Pravasi Bharatiya Sahayata Kendra on its toll-free number, 80046342, or through WhatsApp or SMS at 00971543090571 for verification or assistance.

The Consulate urged Indian residents and visitors to remain cautious, verify the credentials of individuals or agencies offering such services and report suspicious activity to the Indian mission or relevant UAE authorities.