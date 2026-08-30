Indian teen in UAE turns AI ideas into award-winning projects

Sharjah: Indian student Bashaar Irfan Naik, a 19-year-old based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), has already earned recognition for his work in artificial intelligence, technology competitions and student initiatives.

Born in Mumbai in 2007, Naik moved to the UAE when he was three months old and grew up in Sharjah. He studied at Sharjah Indian School Juwaiza and is now pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering at the American University of Sharjah, according to his LinkedIn profile.

His interest in technology developed during his school years, when he began participating in projects and competitions. Speaking to Gulf News, Naik said his experience in the UAE had shaped his understanding of what meaningful innovation should achieve.

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“UAE has taught me that true innovation is not simply about creating something impressive or technical, it is about addressing genuine challenges and making people’s lives better,” he said.

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Applying AI to real-world challenges

In 2022, Naik developed an AI-based system to predict soil mineral concentrations using data including soil composition, temperature, pH and rainfall. Designed to support crop-related decisions, the project won first prize at the GITEX YouthX Hackathon.

Later that year, one of his AI projects was selected by the Sharjah Private Education Authority for exhibition at GESS Dubai.

In 2023, he turned his attention to transport, developing an AI-powered vehicle fuel estimation system aimed at improving fuel efficiency. The project secured first prize at the RTA Dubai Sustainability and Transport Innovation Hackathon.

His work later extended to digital safety. Naik and his team created an AI-powered browser extension to detect deepfakes during the TDRA’s InnovateX Hackathon. Designed to help combat online misinformation and digital fraud, the project received the Most Innovative Project award.

Recognition in and beyond the classroom

In 2023, Naik received the Social Endowment Award from the Indian Association Sharjah for his contributions to academics, innovation and community involvement.

His other achievements include recognition at the UAE National Coding Olympiad and the APJ Abdul Kalam Innovation Award.

In 2024, Naik and his school team represented the Middle East in the international OTIS Made to Move Communities programme. Their sustainable transport concept, EcoWheels, secured second place internationally, with the team receiving USD 15,000 towards implementing the project.

Naik graduated with 97.8 per cent and distinction in mathematics. He was the overall school topper and achieved the highest academic score in Sharjah Indian School Juwaiza’s 45-year history.

Taking on leadership roles

Away from competitions, Naik was also involved in student leadership and public speaking.

He served as head boy during the 2024-25 academic year, leading a 24-member student council representing more than 5,000 students.

He also founded and organised TEDxSISJ Youth, which brought together more than 30 youth speakers. Later, he delivered his own TEDx talk, Embracing the Phygital World, examining the growing relationship between physical and digital spaces.